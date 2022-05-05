‘This is sleeping with me every night’: Kim Kardashian receives a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair

Kim Kardashian left everyone astonished at the Met Gala 2022 recently as she made an appearance wearing the actual dress Marilyn Monroe donned in 1962, to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to former US president JF Kennedy. And now, the American socialite and reality TV personality has been gifted a lock of Monroe’s blonde hair!

During the fitting of the dress ahead of the Gala, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! presented Kim a silver box containing “an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair”.

“Oh, my god! I am literally going to do some crazy voodoo sh*t [to] channel her. This is so special to me. Thank you so much. This is so cool, so cool. wow!” Kim gasped, on receiving the lock.

“This is sleeping with me every night,” she said. “Sorry babe,” Kim added, looking towards her beau Pete Davidson.

According to Ripley’s, the team “also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look”.

In an earlier post, Ripley’s, which had acquired the historic gown back in 2016 at Julien’s Auction with a winning bid of $4.8 million dollars, shared that Kim is now the only person besides Monroe to ever wear the iconic ‘Happy Birthday’ dress.

“The multi-million-dollar dress has rarely been separated from its original dress form, let alone worn by anyone other than Monroe. Great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history. With input from garment conservationists, appraisers, and archivists, the garment’s condition was the top priority,” they wrote.

Kim admitted to having lost over 7 kgs in three weeks to fit into it as no altercations were to be made to the dress. After the red carpet appearance, she had slipped into a replica, Ripley’s mentioned.

