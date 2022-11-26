Kim Kardashian tells North West about the dress worn by her the night she was conceived

The second season of The Kardashians ended with an array of sneak peeks into the life of the Kardashian family which has always aroused public curiosity. On the season finale, Kim Kardashian recalled the exact dress she wore the night she conceived North, her first child with then-husband Kanye West, known as Ye. The Skims founder told her 9-year-old daughter that West gifted her a “blue dress” that she “got pregnant” in.

While talking to North, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, and her mother Kris Jenner, Kim told her daughter, “Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby, and he gave Daddy this blue dress that Daddy wanted for me.”

“It was my birthday, the year before you were born, and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress,” she added.

She continued by saying that “Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you’re on this plane”.

The dress in question is the one Kim wore on the red carpet of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Angel Ball in New York City on October 12, 2012. It was a royal blue gown from Balmain featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, and was cinched at the waist with a matching fabric belt.

For the event, Kim had accessorised this full-sleeved gown with a fishtail braid, matching blue earrings, a large ring and black pumps. West accompanied Kim in a dapper black tuxedo paired with a sleek white shirt and a black bowtie.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot on May 24, 2014, after welcoming their daughter North in June 2013. After their wedding, the couple welcomed three more children – Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. They were married for seven years before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.

