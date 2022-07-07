Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa walk Balenciaga show at the Paris Couture Fashion Week

Balenciaga’s show at the Paris Couture Fashion Week turned out to be a star-studded affair as several celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Nicole Kidman sashayed down the runway along with well-known supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid.

According to CNN, the brand’s decision to hold a star-studded runway might be a part of its mission to open up the exclusive world of couture to mainstream. The front row was occupied by several celebrities such as Kris Jenner, North West, Keith Urban, and Michelle Yeoh.

Take a look at who wore what as they walked the ramp:

Kim donned a floor-length black gown with a thigh-high slit and a sweetheart neckline. It was teamed up with matching gloves and heeled boots.

Nicole walked in a tinfoil silver, one-shoulder dress with a long train. Just like Kim, she also wore the brand’s signature black gloves and a pair of black stilettos.

British singer Dua Lipa impressed everyone in a one-shoulder mini lime yellow dress with a long train attached to the dress from one side of the waist. The ensemble was completed with black gloves, stockings, and heels.

Christine Quinn brought lots of glitter and glamour to the runway as she wore a sparkling silver mini dress with a halter neck and a floor-grazing train.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell stole the show in a voluminous black ballgown which featured a tall structured collar and a satin finish. She wore a pair of statement Balenciaga black velvet gloves to complete the look.

Like always, Bella Hadid wowed everyone in a structured strapless green gown with a voluminous skirt bottom. The look was completed with black gloves, stockings and stilettos.

