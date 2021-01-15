scorecardresearch
Friday, January 15, 2021
Winter fashion: Kim Kardashian’s monochrome look is our new favourite

Kim K once again pulls off an iconic fashion trend that will never go out of style

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 15, 2021 2:10:11 pm
Kim recently took to 'gram to share the pictures. (Photo: AP)

Kim Kardashian frequently shares outfit details on Instagram, giving major cues to keep it stylish at all times. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians actor once again took to social media to share her latest look and new hairstyle — that we can’t get enough of.

If you are someone who likes to keep it simple without putting in much effort, then look no further because you will agree when we say that Kim K’s monochrome look is our new favourite this winter season!

Take a look at it below to know more:

Kim loves the monochromatic fashion trend. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram)

The KKW Beauty founder was seen in a dark chocolate brown sleeveless cardigan top paired with light pecan brown latex pants and a bomber jacket from the same colour family.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
She seamlessly colour-coordinated the entire look. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram)

The look was completed with rectangular-toe boots in dark walnut brown, a classic Louis Vuitton logo printed box bag, and a pair of golden abstract earrings. We like how she opted for a brown hairband and tied her hair in a high ponytail.

Going for her classic makeup look, she completed it with her LV bag. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram)

For makeup, she opted for a sharply snatched nose, monochromatic brown eyeshadow, soft wing eyeliner, and nude lips to pull everything together.

It is no secret that she loves her monochromatic outfits, and is seen sporting them frequently. Check out the best ones from her wardrobe below.

Which is your favourite look?

