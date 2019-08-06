‘I can’t breathe’: Kim Kardashian on wearing her Met Gala outfit

The 2019 Met Gala, which had the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion, witnessed several celebrities opting for the most ostentatious outfits. And while we all have our favourites, Kim Kardashian‘s Thierry Mugler corset dress was undoubtedly memorable. However, the fashionista recently revealed what went behind wearing that dress, and it turns out not everything that looks appealing is comfortable.

According to a report in The Independent, she suffered from extreme anxiety owing to the tight-fitting dress, and in a recently released clip from her show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she shares how she could not breathe.

“I have anxiety with how tight this is, I can’t breathe,” she can be heard saying to her crew while getting ready for the event. At one point she even says it is more nerve-wracking than her wedding. Commenting on her dress, she said, “It’s like a huge responsibility for me because he, I’m sure, after not designing for 20 years, wants it to be something magical and special and new, and I just want it to be perfect.”

Letting out long sighs, the socialite tells her crew to say one small prayer. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, she recalled the aftermath of wearing the dress and how it had left marks on her back and stomach. “I have never felt pain like that in my life I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off – the indentations on my back and my stomach,” she was quoted as saying.

The fashion extravaganza was also attended by Priyanka Chopra who opted for a Dior gown and a fascinator. Sending shockwaves in a dramatic gown from Dior’s Spring 2018 collection, the actor reminded us of Edward Scissorhands from the 1990 fantasy film of the same name. Some even likened her to the Mad Hatter from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

Feather details added drama to the nude-coloured gown. We simply loved the thigh-high slit and the matching cape that was paired with the ensemble. Curated by Mimi Cuttrell, the look mostly stood out for the way the actor’s hair was styled. The short, frizzy hairdo was dramatic and the silver fascinator only added to the overall effect. Even her make-up was applause-worthy with the detailed silver eye make-up, dark maroon lips, a bindi and glitter face adornments.