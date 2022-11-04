Kim Kardashian ‘was devastated’ when Ripley’s took Marilyn Monroe’s dress back from her

Kim Kardashian created waves when she attended the 2022 Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic ‘Happy Birthday, Mr President’ dress, made by Jean Louis, featuring more than 6,000 handsewn crystals on nude mesh fabric. While a few praised the American reality TV star for pulling off the look, many others criticised her for donning the valuable memorabilia and setting unrealistic weight loss goals. But, Kim was determined to fit into the dress, no matter what.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, she took fans behind the scenes of her preparation for the red carpet. She started by trying the replica of the dress. “If this does not fit me, I can’t even try the original. So I’ve Googled her measurements, I’m looking at my measurements,” she said.

While Kim’s measurements are not similar to that of Monroe‘s, she explained that because of the width of her shoulders, she could “squeeze into anything”. She continued, “The width of my shoulders and my body makes me a shapeshifter.”

She revealed that no one trusted her for years that she could fit into anything. “[Designers] would never send samples, and then once I would get to Paris and try on the samples, they would be like, ‘Oh wait, she actually fits into our stuff.’ I don’t know how to convince the guy who owns the original Marilyn dress that I am a shapeshifter,” she said.

When the replica of Monroe’s dress fit Kim with room to spare, she was confident about wearing the original. “I bet the fabric shrunk a little bit over time, but like, the dress will fit. I’m one step closer to bringing my vision to life.”

However, the original dress didn’t fit the Skims founder, making Ripley’s Believe It or Not! briefly pull out of loaning her the outfit. “They just pulled the whole thing from me. And I’m fuming. When I went to put it on it wouldn’t even go on over my hips, and I was just, like, devastated.”

Then, Kim decided to “try everything” and “get 10 pounds down” to fit into the dress. As such, she hit the gym to lose weight in three weeks and admitted, “I’m gonna do every last thing that I can to try to make this happen. It’s gonna be really hard. I’m gonna have to eat so clean and so perfect and cut out sugar, which is so hard for me.”

Eventually, she ended up losing 16 pounds in three weeks and wore the iconic historical piece on the Met Gala red carpet.

