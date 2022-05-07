Kim Kardashian changed into Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 Golden Globes dress after Met Gala

Met Gala 2022 saw an unprecedented fashion moment when Kim Kardashian arrived wearing a Jean Louis nude hand-beaded dress, famously worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to former US president JF Kennedy. Now, according to Kim’s latest Instagram post, it has been revealed that it was not the only Monroe dress that she wore that day.

After the fashion extravaganza, she had slipped into another one of famous Monroe’s gowns – the Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962, where she was awarded the Henrietta Award for her film, World Film Favorite (1953).

“To top off my night after The Met, I had the honour of changing into Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite,” Kim wrote, sharing pictures of her wearing the body-hugging sequinned green gown.

Revealing the story behind getting this iconic dress, she added, “In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand-beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined gown. Further, in my research, I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned.”

For the American star, this will “forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night”.

Apart from getting a chance to don two of Monroe’s most iconic dresses, Kim was also presented with a silver box containing “an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair” during the fittings.

