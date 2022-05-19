‘Big mistake’: Bob Mackie, designer who sketched Marilyn Monroe’s dress, on Kim Kardashian wearing it

Kim Kardashian left everyone stunned when she descended the Met Gala 2022 red carpet wearing a Marilyn Monroe dress that the latter had worn in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to former US President JF Kennedy.

The dress features more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals on nude mesh fabric, with a scooped neckline. Kim’s look had the internet divided, with some praising her style while others slamming her for risking this sartorial heritage. And now, Bob Mackie, who illustrated this skin-tight gown for Monroe, has said that “it was a big mistake” for Kim to wear it.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said, “I thought it was a big mistake. (Marilyn) was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

He also raised concerns over the damage to the dress’ preservation and structural integrity, the report stated.

Mackie is an American fashion designer and costumier who sketched this famous dress for Monroe when he was just 23! Now 82-years-old, he is best known for dressing entertainment icons such as Ann-Margret, Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, Diahann Carroll and Carol Channing, among others.

