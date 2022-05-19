scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

‘Big mistake’: Bob Mackie, designer who sketched Marilyn Monroe’s dress, on Kim Kardashian wearing it

Mackie is an American fashion designer and costumier who illustrated the famous dress for Marilyn Monroe when he was just 23!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 9:40:33 pm
Kim Kardashian lost over 7 kgs in three weeks to fit into her Marilyn Monroe dress (Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian left everyone stunned when she descended the Met Gala 2022 red carpet wearing a Marilyn Monroe dress that the latter had worn in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to former US President JF Kennedy.

ALSO READ |Corsets, tiaras and more: All the standout trends from Met Gala this year

The dress features more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals on nude mesh fabric, with a scooped neckline. Kim’s look had the internet divided, with some praising her style while others slamming her for risking this sartorial heritage. And now, Bob Mackie, who illustrated this skin-tight gown for Monroe, has said that “it was a big mistake” for Kim to wear it.

Kim Kardashian at 2022 Met Gala (Source: Reuters)

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said, “I thought it was a big mistake. (Marilyn) was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

He also raised concerns over the damage to the dress’ preservation and structural integrity, the report stated.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Floral delight! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wows on Cannes 2022 red carpet in black gown

Mackie is an American fashion designer and costumier who sketched this famous dress for Monroe when he was just 23! Now 82-years-old, he is best known for dressing entertainment icons such as Ann-Margret, Lucille Ball, Carol Burnett, Diahann Carroll and Carol Channing, among others.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Aishwarya-3-Reuters
Indian celebrities take the Cannes 2022 red carpet by storm; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Advertisement