Kim Kardashian poses in brown leather jumpsuit at Milan Fashion Week: ‘Prada Bae’

Kim Kardashian, until a few months ago, was a Balenciaga loyalist. It seems that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has since moved on and found a liking for a new luxury fashion brand.

Amid her messy ongoing divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of herself striking a few poses, writing that she is now a “Prada bae”. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

The series was a part of her recent outing at the Milan Fashion Week, wherein she chose the Italian luxury fashion house to dress her, and the results are chic and super glamorous.

The influencer and mother-of-four — rumoured to be dating comedian Pete Davidson — is believed to have sat front row at Prada’s Fall/Winter 2022 show. She was dressed in a chocolate-brown jumpsuit with collars and matching gloves from the brand’s recent menswear collection.

For the look, the SKIMS founder tied her hair in a neat, tight bun, and flaunted a black brassiere. Subtle makeup that highlighted her features and a pair of sunglasses completed the look.

Prior to this, she posted another look that obscured her face, strangely reminiscent of her Balenciaga looks. But it was another Prada outfit. She was photographed in a pair of black leathery tights, a black velvet coat, a pair of heels, and face covered fully by a black scarf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

“Milan – thank you Prada for the love! Can’t wait to post all my @prada looks,” she captioned the photo.

Additionally, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was seen in the exact same look that Sex Education actor Asa Butterfield walked the ramp in, at Prada’s FW22 men’s show. It comprised a pair of midnight blue trousers and a matching blazer, along with light blue gloves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian Closet (@styleforkimk)

Kim wore it at Fondazione Prada to attend a private dinner party hosted by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons in Milan.

What do you think of these looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!