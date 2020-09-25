Kim Kardashian’s latest outfit deserves your attention; have you seen pics?

We are totally digging the look! (Photo: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Does Kim Kardashian need an introduction? Whether it is her hair and makeup or fashionable outfits (read: corsets and scintilating cuts), Kim knows how to turn heads with little or no efforts. This time too she managed to grab eyeballs with her latest look in which she described herself as “Balmain Barbie”. Scroll down to check out the look.

PHOTOS| These 10 photos will take you inside Kim Kardashian’s chic wardrobe

The look was completed with basic black flip-flops. (Photo: kimkardashian/ Instagram) The look was completed with basic black flip-flops. (Photo: kimkardashian/ Instagram)

Kim kept it chic yet elegant in a co-ord set from French designer Balmain. The outfit, which comprises of cycling shorts and a crop top with shoulder pads, was gifted to her by the fashion house’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, she revealed on her Instagram stories.

We like how the overall look turned out. (Photo: kimkardashian/ Instagram) We like how the overall look turned out. (Photo: kimkardashian/ Instagram)

READ| #StopHateForProfit: Kim Kardashian West to freeze her Instagram, Facebook accounts

Trust Kardashian to ace any fashion trend. (Photo: kimkardashian/ Instagram) Trust Kardashian to ace any fashion trend. (Photo: kimkardashian/ Instagram)

The outfit, which features the classic Balmain print, was styled with matching gloves and a mask. Clearly, the KKW Beauty founder knows how to ace fashion with safety!

READ| Kim Kardashian West triggers a face mask controversy

The outfit features the vintage Balmain print. (Photo: kimkardashian/ Instagram) The outfit features the vintage Balmain print. (Photo: kimkardashian/ Instagram)

The look was completed with a matching sleek oversized clutch. Ditching accessories, Kim opted for a high ponytail and her classic makeup look comprising a nude lip colour, sharply contoured cheeks, and a matt base.

What do you think about her latest look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd