Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Anne Hathaway and others keep it chic as they attend Givenchy’s virtual show

What do you think about their looks? (Photo: Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

The pandemic has affected the world of fashion in an unprecedented way. But one among the many prominent changes is how it gave the industry a virtual makeover. In the last few months, many designers have unveiled their collections online, launched websites to showcase their creations, and even hosted virtual fashion shows — and the latest to jump on the bandwagon is Matthew Williams, the new creative director of Givenchy, who recently showcased his new Fall ’21 collection online.

But it was not only his models, but even celebrities who attended the show — Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and others — from the comfort of their homes were also seen putting their best fashion foot forward in the designer’s creations.

Check out the super fashionable pictures below.

Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Kylie is often spotted in monochromatic looks but this one takes the cake! Dresses in bubble pink head-to-toe, she styled her bodycon dress featuring the luxury brand’s logo with matching thigh-high boots. She completed the look with straight hair, a matching box bag, and a shiny metallic neckpiece.

READ | Kylie Jenner goes monochrome on the last day of Keeping Up with the Kardashians shoot

Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Kim kept it breezy in a simple long dress in olive green. We like how the sleeveless dress had sequin detailing around the neckline, adding an element of bling. The look was pulled together with her classic bronze makeup look and a shimmery bag with tassels that complemented the otherwise toned-down look.

Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kendall stole the show in a black leather outfit — a crop top with matching pants and a blazer. Opting for a wet hairdo, she completed the look with a chunky silver necklace and black heels.

Anne Hathaway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Anne looked pretty in a red top paired with an extra-large blazer and pants. Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, the Les Misérables actor wrote: “How I look getting to see Givenchy’s virtual fashion show”. We absolutely loved the spike-detailing on the outfit.

IN PHOTOS | All the times Kendall Jenner gave us major fashion goals

Bella Hadid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Bella, who also walked for the designer, was later seen in a basic white shirt styled with a cut-sleeved puffer jacket. The casual look was styled with straight-cut black pants.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle