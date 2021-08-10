Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s bizarre matching outfits is all the fashion fodder their fans need

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended one of the launch events for Kanye West's album Donda along with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. (Photo: Twitter/@KimKardashian)

While it may seem odd to you, Kim Kardashian is not new to eccentric fashion. The entrepreneur, socialite and reality TV star was photographed a few days ago wearing a black bondage-inspired Balenciaga bodysuit, as she arrived at estranged husband Kanye West’s second Donda listening event.

And as expected, it led to various reactions on social media, with people showing both intrigue and shock at her choice of clothing.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star — who has filed for divorce from her rapper husband — attended one of the launch events for his album Donda along with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, putting up a united front.

Kardashian wore a full-body black nylon bodysuit, which had a face mask with openings around her eyes and mouth. She completed her look with a long braided ponytail and knee-high boots.

Check out some of these reactions:

But while this oddity was discussed, people also noticed that West wore a similar all-black outfit, and in fact, his face mask was almost identical; it, too, was an avant-garde Balenciaga face mask. So does that mean the estranged couple continues their tradition of matching in Balenciaga?

According to W magazine, West had enlisted Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia for creative input for the event, which also included designing a special suit for Kardashian.

In fact, they even wore Balenciaga costumes for Halloween 2020. Kardashian was photographed in a full Balenciaga face-covering outfit in Hollywood, but in red. Check it out.

This couple may have ended the marriage, but it is heartening to see them continuing their fashion tradition, serving fans with looks and memes for months to come.

