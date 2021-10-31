Kim Kardashian makes a case for pink in Balenciaga outfits; check it out

Kim Kardashian is a Balenciaga loyalist, or so it seems. Her recent appearances have been an ode to the luxury fashion brand, and we are thoroughly impressed (only sometimes puzzled) by her sartorial choices.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has been sharing snippets of her public appearances in Balenciaga clothes for some time now, but it is her obsession with the different shades and textures of pink that has got us hooked.

She made her Saturday Night Live (SNL) debut earlier this month, and has since been sharing photos wearing the brand’s hot pink catsuits, along with street chic long coats and jackets. Check it out.

She first shared a photo of hosting SNL in this hot pink velvet coat with matching stilettos that appeared to be an extension of the outfit. It was followed by a sheer bodycon suit with lace details, also in pink. It fully covered her — from the turtleneck to the heels.

Next, she reached “new levels of devils” in this ensemble, which was essentially a long candy-pink Balenciaga coat featuring oversized silhouettes and long silver stilettos.

But what took it to the next level was this stunning photoshoot, where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed in another form-fitting catsuit, which she wore after her SNL shoot. It comprised built-in heels, a feather detailing that appeared to be a long coat. The SKIMS founder accessorised with crystal earrings, and wore her hair in a long, centre-parted way.

We dig all of her looks, but which one is your favourite?

