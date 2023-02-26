scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian storms the runway for Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week

In recent times, Kim has become an important part of the Dolce & Gabbana brand. The Skim founder first wore the designer exclusively throughout her elder sister Kourtney's wedding extravaganza to Travis Barker. She later collaborated with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on the brand's Spring Summer 2023 collection.

kim kardashianKim Kardashian makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week. (Pic source: Reuters)

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian made heads turn with her latest appearance in a red sequinned bralette, that perfectly flaunted her toned midriff, at the Dolce & Gabbana autumn/winter 2023 show for the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The socialite also went for scarlet long nails, two black cross necklaces, highlighted eyes, nude lips and open black hair to accessorise her look.

The seductive co-ord that Kim was donning was originally a beaded dress hailing from Dolce & Gabbana 1990 collection. It was repurposed and modernised especially for Kim. The 42-year-old carried a mini red beaded bag from the Italian brand itself to complete her look.

The theme of the label’s latest collection is ‘Sensuale’. Models wore lingerie-as-evening wear on the runway for the show.

In recent times, Kim has become an important part of the Dolce & Gabbana brand. The Skim founder first wore the designer exclusively throughout her elder sister Kourtney’s wedding extravaganza to Travis Barker. She later collaborated with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on the brand’s Spring Summer 2023 collection.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

In a video for Vogue USA, Kim can be seen sharing that she is adding her latest look in her Dolce & Gabbana archive. “It will go in my Dolce & Gabbana archive, that I hope my kids wanna wear one day. I hope North and Chicago, they can wear this to prom, they can wear this to a formal dance at school. They can wear it to wherever they want. They can wear it for a night out for clubbing. I am not going to be stingy with my Dolce archive,” Kim said in the video.

ALSO READ |Kendall Jenner cuts a glamorous figure on the Prada runway at Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week is taking place from February 21 to February 27 and is currently showcasing upcoming autumn/winter fashions.

Also Read
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle gets married in a gorgeous red lehenga; ...
hairy underarms, white underarms, waxing, hair remover cream, hair color, Jemima Kirke, instagram, laser removal of armpit hair, women shaving hair, CFDA awards
Shorn or hairy: Female underarms having a mainstream moment
tiffany trump wedding
Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany wears Elie Saab gown for her wedding to M...
anushka sharma, shraddha kapoor, anushka shraddha, anushka sharma ritu kumar, shraddha kapoor ritu kumar, anushka sharma fashion, shraddha kapoor fashion, indian express, indian express news
Anushka Sharma or Shraddha Kapoor: Who looks better in the Ritu Kumar dress?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 16:25 IST
Next Story

CUET UG guidelines, new help centres, and more – here’s what happened this week

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Pondicherry
These are the ‘Most Welcoming Places on Earth and in India’ in 2023
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close