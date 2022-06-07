Kim Kardashian channels inner Barbie in new pictures clicked by daughter North

Kim Kardashian has been vocal about her Instagram ‘aesthetic’ and how much it means to her, going so far as to admit that she even photoshopped and swapped her nieces’ faces — Stormi and True — just so the overall grid would look good!

If you notice her Instagram grid closely, you will notice that among the many colours, pink stands out the most and is featured in her photos from time to time, along with grey, blue and black.

It seems like her daughter North understands this well, for she obliged her mother with a quick photoshoot of hers in bed, in which the SKIMS founder appeared to be channeling her inner Barbie.

In a series of photographs posted recently, the 41-year-old posed and her first-born daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, captured her quite professionally — on bed and even standing up.

For the photos, Kim wore a bubblegum pink outfit and set major fashion goals. She rested on a matching satin bedspread in a Balenciaga hoodie top and stretchy high-waisted nylon pants, which were attached to her stiletto boots.

A little pink clutch with ‘B’ on its clasp lay next to her. “Pics by North,” she captioned the pictures.

In some other photos, she posed standing up, her hands on the waist, looking straight at her eight-year-old photographer. We liked how she wore a pair of silver sunglasses indoors, and flaunted her blonde-dyed tresses.

It appears she took the Barbie theme seriously, for she even displayed her pink manicured nails.

We are digging this look; what about you?

