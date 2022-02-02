Kim Kardashian wows in Balenciaga’s new campaign as the brand starts new social media chapter

It’s safe to say that this chapter in Kim Kardashian fashion history is titled ‘Balenciaga’. She has worn the brand’s creations in some of the most important public events, like the Met gala 2021, as well as for celebrating personal achievements like clearing the “baby bar” law exam. Some might even say that Kim is responsible for bringing the brand back to the top of fashion charts.

Recently, the brand, which had earlier deleted all its Instagram posts, posted pictures of Kim for its campaign shoot in what seems to be a clean slate for creative director Demna Gvasalia‘s Balenciaga era.

In the first look, Kim is seen wearing an all-black leggings and fitted top set with black sock booties and a tiny neon green shoulder bag, seemingly taking a selfie on her phone.

In another look, Kim is clad in an animal print coat paired with pointed, heeled boots, and a black variation of the shoulder bag. She has her hair slicked back in the signature Kim wet look, tied in a long braid.

Kim Kardashian in and for Balenciaga. (Photo: Kris Jenner/ Instagram) Kim Kardashian in and for Balenciaga. (Photo: Kris Jenner/ Instagram)

In another all-black look, in what looks like a signature for Kim’s collaboration with Balenciaga, the beauty and fashion mogul is seen wearing a chic black, structured coat with a mini white bag, black sock boots, and glasses.

Which is your favourite look?

