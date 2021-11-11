We just can’t enough of Kid Cudi’s bridal look at CFDA Awards 2021

Kid Cudi, known for his elaborate fashion stints, attended the CFDA’s American Emerging Designer of the Year Awards in a bridal-inspired look and, as expected, stole the show!

Dressed by Eli Russell Linnetz, the American rapper continued his streak with experimental dressing from his Saturday Night Live performance earlier this year, when he wore a floral dress intended to pay tribute to legendary musician Kurt Cobain.

Cudi was seen in a lace ensemble that featured a catsuit underneath worn with a tulle skirt cinched at the waist and spilled till just above the ankles. The Man on the Moon: The End of Day singer teamed the outfit with a white blazer and matching sheer gloves.

Not conventionally a part of bridal fashion, Cudi opted for embellished white sneakers to break the monotony and make the outfit one to remember. He completed the look with a statement veil, diamond studs and a pendant necklace.

Among the other attendees was Zendaya who won the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon award, along with Christopher John Rogers who won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year, and Edwin Thompson who took home the American Emerging Designer of the Year award.

Cudi’s look was met largely with praise after his appearances in what is usually considered ‘feminine’ clothing. From actor Billy Porter on the red carpet, to this year’s Met Gala where Lewis Hamilton wore a white lace dress over a black suit, men wearing dresses have inspired a bigger conversation about inclusivity in fashion.

