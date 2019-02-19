Kiara Advani turns heads in this elegant white dress by Stephane Rolland

It won’t be wrong to say Kiara Advani manages to impress the fashion police every time she makes an appearance. Proving it yet again, the 26-year-old was seen attending the 13th edition of Asia Vision Movie Awards 2019 where she looked elegant in a white dress from the Parisian designer Stephane Rolland’s collection.

The floor-length gown was from the designer’s Fall 2017 Couture collection and featured a dramatic draping over the shoulder with an exaggerated and sharp sleeve on one side. The look was rounded out with a dewy-toned make-up and enhanced with a peachy-pink lip shade. Advani went for a neat top bun and accessorised her outfit with greenstone ear tops from the label Diosa by Darshan Dave. We think she looked rather lovely.

Check out her look here.

Earlier, the Lust Stories actor was seen wearing a marsala coloured pantsuit from the label Madison. The look was kept understated with minimal make-up and a pair of golden pointed heels. Her outfit was accessorised with a pair of simple earrings and a three-layered neckpiece that rounded out her look well.

The actor can pull of casual chic looks with equal grace. Prior to this, Advani was spotted in an all-white outfit while sashaying down the airport. She added a pop of colour of to her ensemble by opting for a neon orange, crop jacket that helped break the monotony and added an X-factor her look. A fanny pack and sneakers completed her look.

What do you think of her look?