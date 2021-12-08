Kiara Advani serves wedding fashion goals with her latest looks; check them out

The wedding season is going on in full swing and our favourite B-town celebrities are serving us some impeccable ethnic fashion inspiration. The latest to make our heads turn is Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who has us swooning over her recent appearances.

Kiara, recently, slipped into an elegant and chic yellow-coloured sharara set by designer Ritika Mirchandani. The gorgeous ensemble consisted of an embellished sharara, matching full-sleeved blouse with a V-neckline and a heavily embroidered cape. The outfit featured golden embroidery all over, making it look absolutely regal and ethereal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actor accessorised it with minimal jewellery, letting the outfit steal all our attention. She opted for a layered diamond necklace and matching studs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

She left her middle-parted hair open in soft waves and rounded off this festive look with shimmery eyeshadow, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed and highlighted cheeks and a glossy nude lip shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Prior to this, she made a stunning appearance in a raspberry pink and cream organza lehenga set by designer Arpita Mehta. The ensemble consisted of a heavily embroidered lehenga, backless blouse and a sheer dupatta. Beautiful ahir and mirror hand embroidery elevated this look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani)

Keeping it traditional, she accessorised it with a diamond and pearl choker and matching bangles. Her sleek hair cascaded beautifully in middle-partition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani)

To add the finishing touches, she opted for glossy pink lip colour, blushed cheeks, filled-in eyebrows and lots of mascara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani

What do you think about her latest looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!