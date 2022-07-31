As Kiara Advani turns 30, we bring you some of her most fashionable looks

July 31, 2022 2:10:33 pm
It is not even a decade since Kiara Advani started working in films, and the actor has already won us over with her acting chops. She has also earned accolades for her impeccable fashion sense and the way she incorporates the latest trends in her outfits. As the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor turns a year older, we revisit some of her best style moments.
One can never go wrong with black colour and also no other garment can be as beautiful as a sari. Acing the traditional look, Kiara chose a sari for one of the promotional events. The actor looked gorgeous as a black organza sari accentuated her figure.
She paired the sheer six yards with the same colour sleeveless blouse that featured a sweetheart neckline. The actor accessorised it with a statement necklace that has pearls, emeralds, and kundan. A low bun, subtle make-up and a black round bindi on the forehead rounded off the look.
Recently, many celebs have hopped on the bling trend and Kiara, too, embraced it and how! The actor made headlines when she stunned us in a red cut-out dress. She bedazzled in a shimmery dress teamed with the same colour oversized blazer. The actor paired the outfit with matching pump stilettoes, no makeup and loose hair.
Kiara once again proved that she can pull off any look like a boss when she slipped into an uber-cool co-ord. She paired the embellished blue corset top with matching high-waist flared pants. The actor paired the look with shimmery hoop earrings. Keeping the makeup minimal, she went for nude lips, contoured cheeks and kohled eyes and left her tresses in soft curls.
Raising the glamour quotient, Kiara floored us with her fashion choice as she sizzled in a shimmery blue jumpsuit at an awards night. The actor exuded oomph in the classy-yet-subtle sequined outfit. The jumpsuit featured a prominent plunging neckline that went down to her torso and the same colour belt that helped define her slim figure. Opting for minimal make-up and a wet hairdo, the actor let the outfit do the talking.
Another ethnic look that gave us a major fashion goal is when Kiara chose to show off her toned abs in an embellished yellow sharara set. The actor teamed the traditional outfit with a matching long-sleeved jacket. Keeping the look simple yet elegant, the actor accessorised the outfit with diamond jewellery. She chose nude make-up and left her in soft curls.
We hope the diva keeps stunning us with her impeccable fashion choices!
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
