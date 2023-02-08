scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Kiara Advani’s bespoke kaliras had a ‘thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love and mischief’

"Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas and kaliras," Mrinalini Chandra, the designer, wrote on Instagram

Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7. (Pic source: Instagram/Kiara Advani)

On February 7, a little before the clock struck 10.30 pm, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally shared their first pictures as man and wife, after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. As expected, the couple looked absolutely gorgeous in exquisite creations by designer Manish Malhotra. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared candid pictures from the ceremony that they captioned: “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” (referring to a line from their film, Shershaah) adding, “We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

In the pictures, Kiara was seen wearing an ombre rose pink lehenga styled with a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline and a pink dupatta with a pink and golden border.  Her ensemble featured intricate embroidery detailing of Roman architecture, “inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes” along with real Swarovski crystals. As much as we loved her attire, we just could not take our eyes off her bespoke kalire.

Custom made by Mrinalini Chandra, the actor’s “signature lovestory kaliras’ featured stars, moon, couple initials, and butterfly motifs along with a “thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love and mischief.” “And, as per the brand brief and not to take away from the complete traditional and original structure of kaliras, we incorporated the domes woven into the love story. This kalira was all heart!,” Chandra wrote on Instagram.

The dog, Oscar, belonged to Sidharth Malhotra, and passed away last year.

ALSO READ |Athiya Shetty’s kalire featured ‘over 50 handcrafted sunflowers, saptapadi wedding vows hand-etched in Sanskrit on sun motifs’

 

She added, “Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas and kaliras, and are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us @kalirasbymrinalinichandra”.

Complementing his bride, the Student of the Year 2 actor opted for an intricately-embroidered metallic golden sherwani teamed with matching pyjamas and a saafa. “The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse,” according to the designer. His look was completed with Polki jewellery with extremely fine uncut diamonds.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 16:30 IST
