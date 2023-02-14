Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra look charming in white and yellow for pre-wedding festivities

Newlywed actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made our Valentine’s Day extra special by sharing stunning photos of themselves from a prewedding event that took place at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Fort last week. Kiara can be seen wearing a stunning white lehenga set and Sidharth opted for a yellow Pathani suit for the function.

Sharing a joint post on Instagram, the love birds wrote, “Pyaar ka rang chada hai” (The colour of love has taken over).

Kiara looked beautiful in an intricate chikan embroidery lehenga with a golden border. The lehenga and blouse featured shadow work and pearl detailing and she carried it with a contrasting bright yellow dupatta with white and silver embroidery over it. The Jug Jug Jeeyo actor wore heavy Polki jewellery that had pink and green stones attached to it. Kiara also opted for a dewy makeup look and had her hair tied in a loose french braid.

Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dapper in a bright mustard yellow Pathani suit that he wore with a heavily embroidered mustard shawl and beige shoes.

The couple looked lovely together.

Sidharth and Kiara are reported to have fallen in love with each other on the sets of the film Shershah. The couple always remained tight-lipped about their romance before finally tying the knot in a dreamy and intimate wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. The event was attended by Karan Johar, Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, among other friends and family members.

The two recently hosted a grand reception party at Mumbai’s St Regis Hotel where the who’s who of the Hindi film industry was in attendance, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and many others.

Sidharth and Kiara opted for Manish Malhotra-designed clothes and jewellery for their wedding day and Mumbai reception as well. Kiara also made a couple of airport appearances after her wedding, wearing red and yellow suits which were designed by Manish as well.

