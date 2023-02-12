Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra glow in bright hues as the newlyweds arrive in Mumbai

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony held at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Fort on February 7, have been setting some massive post-wedding fashion goals with their elegant ethnic attire. Something similar was seen recently when the newlyweds arrived in Mumbai on Saturday after spending a couple of days in Sidharth’s hometown, Delhi.

Kiara Advani kept her impeccable style streak going in a bright yellow suit by designer Manish Malhotra featuring a full-sleeved kurta with white embroidery and a sweetheart neckline, a matching pair of flared pants, and a white embroidered organza dupatta.

Once again, the actor went minimal with accessories with just her mangalsutra, chooda, and sindoor complementing the look. Subtle makeup, open hair, and a pair of embellished heels rounded off her ensemble.

Dapper as always, Sidharth complemented Kiara in an ivory kurta-pyjama set by Manish Malhotra which featured stand-collar and detailed white embroidery. The actor completed his look with a pair of beige juttis and black-tinted sunglasses.

Prior to this, the couple was spotted at the Delhi airport, twinning in red ethnic ensembles. Kiara wore a red suit which comprised a plain ankle-length kurta featuring a golden embellished border and a plunging v-neckline, dhoti pants, along with a matching organza dupatta. To accessorise this look, the actor went minimal with just a pair of emerald earrings and her pink wedding chooda complementing her outfit. Subtle makeup and embellished heels completed Kiara’s look.

Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented her in a red chikankari kurta with a pair of white pyjamas and a multicoloured shawl. He completed the look with a pair of brown traditional juttis.

