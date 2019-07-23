India Couture Week 2019: Kiara Advani turns showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal

Actor Kiara Advani, who has often impressed us with her simple yet chic sartorial choices, recently turned showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal at the 12th edition of the India Couture Week, which began July 22. Needless to say, the actor looked resplendent in the ensemble.

Advani, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, Kabir Singh looked lovely in the shimmery red lehenga set which was symbolic of the human and plant anatomy that the designer opted for in his new collection. Titled Lumen, the collection draws inspiration from organic structures of the human body that exchanged invisible energy through an overlay of framework, fluidity and form.

The framework of the garment was created with layers of recycled polymer understructures, while the fluidity came through the illusionary movement of textiles that created forms that came to life through the intricate motifs and embroideries.

The one-of-a-kind piece inspired by natural forms and foliage, comprised of a lehenga with sculpted Edwardian bustles, and a plunging neckline blouse. Notably, the lehenga is the first signature bridal piece from Aggarwal.

The actor finished off the look with hair tied at the back in a sleek ponytail and minimal make-up. We loved how the ensemble was accessorised with an statement emerald neck piece.

She also shared her photo with fans on Instagram.

Speaking about her outfit, Advani told IANS, “Amit’s works are stunning. The sculpting of this outfit… I absolutely love it. Amit makes statement pieces, something which I really like. You can figure out from a distance if it’s an Amit Aggarwal piece.”

What do you think about her look?