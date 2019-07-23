Toggle Menu
India Couture Week 2019: Kiara Advani turns showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/kiara-advani-showstopper-amit-aggarwal-india-couture-week-show-5845200/

India Couture Week 2019: Kiara Advani turns showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal

Kiara Advani walked the ramp wearing the plunging neckline blouse and lehenga that featured sculpted Edwardian bustles.

Amit Aggarwal, Amit Aggarwal show stopper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressnews, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, Amit Aggarwal designer, Amit Aggarwal latest, Amit Aggarwal India Couture Week, Amit Aggarwal show, Amit Aggarwal Lumen, Amit Aggarwal Kiara Advani,Kiara Advani pics, Kiara Advani photos, Kiara Advani pictures, Kiara Advani latest, Kiara Advani latest, Kiara Advani style, Kiara Advani celeb,Kiara Advani fashion, Kiara Advani in red, Kiara Advani shows, Kabir Singh Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani FASHION, Kiara Advani news, who is Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani MS DHONI, celeb style,
The actor rounded off the look with minimal make-up. (Source: APH Images)(Designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Kiara Advani, who has often impressed us with her simple yet chic sartorial choices, recently turned showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal at the 12th edition of the India Couture Week, which began July 22. Needless to say, the actor looked resplendent in the ensemble.

Advani, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, Kabir Singh looked lovely in the shimmery red lehenga set which was symbolic of the human and plant anatomy that the designer opted for in his new collection. Titled Lumen, the collection draws inspiration from organic structures of the human body that exchanged invisible energy through an overlay of framework, fluidity and form.

ALSO READ | The 12th edition of India Couture Week, which begins in Delhi today, blends drama with finesse

Amit Aggarwal, Amit Aggarwal show stopper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressnews, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, Amit Aggarwal designer, Amit Aggarwal latest, Amit Aggarwal India Couture Week, Amit Aggarwal show, Amit Aggarwal Lumen, Amit Aggarwal Kiara Advani,Kiara Advani pics, Kiara Advani photos, Kiara Advani pictures, Kiara Advani latest, Kiara Advani latest, Kiara Advani style, Kiara Advani celeb,Kiara Advani fashion, Kiara Advani in red, Kiara Advani shows, Kabir Singh Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani FASHION, Kiara Advani news, who is Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani MS DHONI, celeb style,
Kiara Advani looked like a bride in a red hot lehenga. (Source: APH Images)

The framework of the garment was created with layers of recycled polymer understructures, while the fluidity came through the illusionary movement of textiles that created forms that came to life through the intricate motifs and embroideries.

Advertising

The one-of-a-kind piece inspired by natural forms and foliage, comprised of a lehenga with sculpted Edwardian bustles, and a plunging neckline blouse. Notably, the lehenga is the first signature bridal piece from Aggarwal.

Amit Aggarwal, Amit Aggarwal show stopper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressnews, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, Amit Aggarwal designer, Amit Aggarwal latest, Amit Aggarwal India Couture Week, Amit Aggarwal show, Amit Aggarwal Lumen, Amit Aggarwal Kiara Advani,Kiara Advani pics, Kiara Advani photos, Kiara Advani pictures, Kiara Advani latest, Kiara Advani latest, Kiara Advani style, Kiara Advani celeb,Kiara Advani fashion, Kiara Advani in red, Kiara Advani shows, Kabir Singh Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani FASHION, Kiara Advani news, who is Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani MS DHONI, celeb style,
Kiara Advani paired the ensemble with an emerald neck piece. (Source: APH Images)

The actor finished off the look with hair tied at the back in a sleek ponytail and minimal make-up. We loved how the ensemble was accessorised with an statement emerald neck piece.

Amit Aggarwal, Amit Aggarwal show stopper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressnews, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, Amit Aggarwal designer, Amit Aggarwal latest, Amit Aggarwal India Couture Week, Amit Aggarwal show, Amit Aggarwal Lumen, Amit Aggarwal Kiara Advani,Kiara Advani pics, Kiara Advani photos, Kiara Advani pictures, Kiara Advani latest, Kiara Advani latest, Kiara Advani style, Kiara Advani celeb,Kiara Advani fashion, Kiara Advani in red, Kiara Advani shows, Kabir Singh Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani FASHION, Kiara Advani news, who is Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani MS DHONI, celeb style,
Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani looked lovely in a red lehenga. (Source: APH Images)

She also shared her photo with fans on Instagram.

Amit Aggarwal, Amit Aggarwal show stopper, indianexpress.com, indianexpressnews, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, Amit Aggarwal designer, Amit Aggarwal latest, Amit Aggarwal India Couture Week, Amit Aggarwal show, Amit Aggarwal Lumen, Amit Aggarwal Kiara Advani,Kiara Advani pics, Kiara Advani photos, Kiara Advani pictures, Kiara Advani latest, Kiara Advani latest, Kiara Advani style, Kiara Advani celeb,Kiara Advani fashion, Kiara Advani in red, Kiara Advani shows, Kabir Singh Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani FASHION, Kiara Advani news, who is Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani MS DHONI, celeb style,
Kiara Advani walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal. (Source: APH Images)

Speaking about her outfit, Advani told IANS, “Amit’s works are stunning. The sculpting of this outfit… I absolutely love it. Amit makes statement pieces, something which I really like. You can figure out from a distance if it’s an Amit Aggarwal piece.”

What do you think about her look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Judgementall Hai Kya promotions: Kangana Ranaut looks lovely in this textured yellow jumpsuit
2 Designer Anavila Misra gives every day linen saris a festive look in her latest collection
3 Cotton saree I’m wearing was woven by Pt Nehru in jail: Maneka Gandhi shares old picture from son’s wedding