Kiara Advani makes a stunning appearance at Shershaah success party

Kiara Advani manages to woo everyone with her impeccable fashion choices that she complements with her enchanting smile. From ethnic to contemporary — Kiara aces every outfit with perfection. After impressing with her looks during the promotions of her latest film, Shershaah, the actor is back once again — this time stealing the show at the film’s success party.
Kiara was seen in a multi-coloured strappy maxi dress from Saaksha and Kinni. She styled the micro pleated three-tier chiffon dress with a pair of earrings and kept the look extremely subtle. She left her hair open in a middle parting and chose nude makeup and pair of white heels to complete the look. We loved how this look was understated yet very stylish.
Prior to this, the Kabir Singh star sported a floral printed maxi dress by designer Arpita Mehta. True to her style, she kept the look minimal and fresh with glossy lips, kohled eyes and blush pink cheeks. She accessorised the look with silver oxidised earrings and bangles, with her hair cascading in soft waves.
Earlier, the actor left everyone impressed in a green organza sari from the brand Torani and styled it with a sleeveless floral blouse. She teamed the sari with contrasting pink glass bangles and a pair of jhumkis. With her hair styled in a neat bun, she opted for a glam makeup look with kohled eyes, blush pink cheeks and glossy pink lip colour. She rounded off the look with a pair of pink heels by Aprajita Toor.
Which is your favourite look?
