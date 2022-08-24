scorecardresearch
Kiara Advani looks lovely in white off-shoulder dress, Shahid Kapoor keeps it dapper in grey suit for Koffee with Karan

For the show, the popular duo opted for eye-catching ensembles, complementing each other in neutral tones

Kiara and Shahid will make an appearance on Koffee with Karan (Source: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Love it or hate it, you just can’t ignore Koffee with Karan. The talk show, which brews some interesting conversations with popular Bollywood celebrities, has everyone hooked with its ongoing seventh season. Next on the couch are Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor who were last seen together in the film, Kabir Singh.

For the show, the popular duo opted for eye-catching ensembles, complementing each other in neutral tones.

Kiara took the glamour quotient several notches higher in an off-shoulder white midi dress with a corset top and a body-hugging bottom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) 

Keeping it elegant, the actor opted for minimal accessories and finished off the look with subtle makeup, wavy hair and golden heels.

Shahid, who is easily one of the best-dressed men in Bollywood, looked nothing less than charming in a grey striped suit complete with a sleek white shirt. He topped it with a white blazer, looking dapper as ever.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) 

His look was completed with a funky puzzle piece chain and brown boots.

