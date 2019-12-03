The price of Kiara Advani’s ensemble might be your salary

What do you think of her look? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram) What do you think of her look? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

In case you have been following the recent trends, you would know that bling is in. All through the year, celebrities have been donning sequin dresses and saris. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Kiara Advani. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Kabir Singh actor was recently spotted in a green sequinned dress that was paired with matching pants.

While the look did not work for us, what remains notable is the astonishing price of the ensemble. Both from Cinq à Sept, the dress, that has been styled as a blazer, is for $247.50 which is roughly ₹17,744.39. In case your jaw has dropped, we are not done yet.

The matching pants are for $197.5 which is roughly ₹14,159.17. So, the total price of the ensemble is 31K.

This year sequin saris have been a big hit. One of the most memorable look recently has been of Bhumi Pednekar. Busy with the promotions of her latest film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, her appearances have been a mixed bag but we really liked her in the tangerine Manish Malhotra sequin sari. Teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse, the look was rounded out with hair tied in a messy bun and bright lipstick.

