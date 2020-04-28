Kiara Advani is the OG queen of all things casual; check it out here

Which is your favourite look of the actor? (Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Which is your favourite look of the actor? (Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

A bonafide fashionista, Kiara Advani’s style can be best described as casual yet chic. From neon jumpsuits to high-waist pants and blazer dresses, the actor always keeps it classy and trendy. So why not take a look at some of her memorable style moments, and well, take a few cues.

Kiara nailed the athleisure look in this white spaghetti top teamed with a pair of reflective trackpants. We like how she keeps it cool with a Christian Dior tote and a pair of suede sports shoes. Those whacky sunglasses perfectly complete the look.

Neon was one of the biggest fashion trends of 2019, and Kiara knows how to ace the shade. We like how she teamed the one-shoulder neon green jumpsuit featuring tie up detail with beige pointy-toe heels and quirky glasses.

Kiara kept it summery in a baby pink Indo-fusion co-ord set. The crop top in faded pink was paired with flared palazzo pants and a matching shrug.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Good Newwz actor looked lovely in white bralette paired with a lace skirt and a white double-breasted coat. With her hair tied in a slightly messy ponytail, she accessorised the look with a pair of hoops featuring pearls from Aldo, and pointy-toes shoes.

The actor kills it with her shocking pink thigh-high boots paired with white knitwear and shorts. We love how stylish yet simple the look is.

What do you think about her looks?

