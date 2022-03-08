Celeb style: Kiara Advani dazzles in a one-shoulder gown with thigh high slit and cutouts

From comfy airport looks to dazzling party dresses — B-town divas are the perfect inspiration for all our sartorial needs. In keeping with the trend, Kiara Advani recently dropped the most stunning bridesmaid look of the season that we just can’t get over. Exuding the vibrance and colours of spring, the actor surely made heads turn with her off-beat choice at sister Ishita’s pre-wedding festivities.

Ditching the usual traditional attire, Kiara went a step ahead and donned a bright pink cut-out dress — a look that has oomph written all over!

“When you’re ready in time to get a reel in,” she wrote, alongside a short video of herself twirling in her dress. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The Shershaah actor looked striking in a cut-out satin dress by designer Monisha Jaising in varied hues of pink. The one-shoulder gown featured a thigh-high slit and cutouts meant to give a draped effect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Letting the outfit do all the talking, she accessorised it with just a pair of statement earrings and a bracelet. Her hair was styled in soft curls and she added the finishing touches with blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyes and subtle pink lip colour.

Prior to this, she had dazzled in a metallic corded, structured black gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. The hand-embroidered off-shoulder ensemble featured a sheer bodice with a floor-grazing fitted bottom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial)

She had accessorised the look with dainty jewellery and tied her hair in a messy ponytail.

