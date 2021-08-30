Shershaah actor Kiara Advani looks drop dead gorgeous in crop top-skirt set

Kiara Advani made a statement with her fashion choices during the promotions of her latest release, Shershaah. And looks like there’s no stopping the actor as she once again impressed us with her recent look as she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

For the episode shoot, she chose a beautiful ethnic skirt set from Faabiiana which was styled with an ivory-coloured strappy crop top and a contrasting yellow lehriya dupatta. The striped dupatta, which featured a scalloped border and tassels, added a pop of colour to the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she opted for a stunning choker that elevated her look further. She left her locks open in soft waves and rounded off the look with smokey eyes, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks and pink lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

We loved how the look was minimal yet extremely stylish. It’s a perfect traditional outfit for small celebrations and events.

Prior to this, Kiara served us some amazing looks during the promotions of her film. Check out some of her looks here.

She looked stunning in this monochrome lehenga set by JJ Valaya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani)

The actor kept it ethnic yet trendy in this sharara set by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani)

Kiara was truly a vision to behold in this beautiful sari by Punit Balana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!