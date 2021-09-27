Kiara Advani aces the tie and dye trend in this chic co-ord set

Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of Shershaah. She may have stopped promoting the film, but the actor continues to set massive fashion goals.

As such, when she was recently spotted in a tie and dye co-ord set, it was no different.

The crop top with a plunging neckline was teamed with a pair of matching high-waisted pants. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the look was completed with golden hoops, filled-in eyebrows and matte lipstick.

The disheveled hairdo really worked, so did the multiple rings she wore.

Prior to her, several other celebrities have also embraced the trend. For instance, Alia Bhatt was seen in a casual tie-dye T-shirt which she styled with a pair of denim shorts. Golden accessories and hair tied in a neat bun added the finishing touches.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, looked pretty in a cropped tie-dye sweater. The bold safety pins really elevated the look.

Shilpa Shetty, too, was spotted in a flowy tie-dye dress. This was teamed with a brown faux leather belt which gave a nice structure to the outfit.

Trends come and go but some keep making a stylish comeback. This is definitely one of them. It print good on a kurta, dress, sari or even a co-ord set.

What do you think of Kiara’s look?

