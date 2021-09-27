scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 27, 2021
MUST READ

Kiara Advani aces the tie and dye trend in this chic co-ord set

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the look was completed with golden hoops, filled-in eyebrows and matte lipstick.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 27, 2021 3:00:38 pm
Kiara Advani, Kiara Advani fashion, Kiara Advani filmsWhat do you think of her latest look? (Photo: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of Shershaah. She may have stopped promoting the film, but the actor continues to set massive fashion goals.

As such, when she was recently spotted in a tie and dye co-ord set, it was no different.

The crop top with a plunging neckline was teamed with a pair of matching high-waisted pants. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the look was completed with golden hoops, filled-in eyebrows and matte lipstick.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |B-Town is loving this fashion trend and so are we; check it out

The disheveled hairdo really worked, so did the multiple rings she wore.

Prior to her, several other celebrities have also embraced the trend. For instance, Alia Bhatt was seen in a casual tie-dye T-shirt which she styled with a pair of denim shorts. Golden accessories and hair tied in a neat bun added the finishing touches.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, looked pretty in a cropped tie-dye sweater. The bold safety pins really elevated the look.

Shilpa Shetty, too, was spotted in a flowy tie-dye dress. This was teamed with a brown faux leather belt which gave a nice structure to the outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Trends come and go but some keep making a stylish comeback. This is definitely one of them. It print good on a kurta, dress, sari or even a co-ord set.

What do you think of Kiara’s look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

World Tourism Day, World Tourism Day 2021, travelling, travel itineraries, offbeat destinations around the world, travel wish list, pandemic, international travel, indian express news
World Tourism Day: 7 offbeat places to add to your travel wish list once the pandemic ends

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 27: Latest News

Advertisement