Kiara Advani looks pretty in Anita Dongre’s ‘Lovestruck lehenga’

Kiara Advani has always been impressive with her style choices. Often seen experimenting with her fashion, the Shershaah actor can easily pull off myriad styles with utmost ease and grace. So it was not surprising that she once again weaved magic in an organza silk lehenga set by ace designer Anita Dongre.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the aqua lovestruck lehenga featured intricately embroidered wild flowers, and was styled with a matching strappy choli and nylon dupatta. The best thing about the exquisite creation is that it comes with pockets!

Kiara Advani looked pretty in the outfit. (Source: PR Handout) Kiara Advani looked pretty in the outfit. (Source: PR Handout)

The look was completed with statement earrings, her hair styled in soft waves, filled in eyebrows and understated make-up.

The outfit costs ₹199,000, as per the designer’s website.

She also gave us major fashion goals while promoting her last film. Here are some instances.

We really like how she opted for a variety of outfits during the promotions. Neat make-up and hairdo are her signature style.

What do you think of her look?

