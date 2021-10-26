Kiara Advani looks pretty in Anita Dongre’s ‘Lovestruck lehenga’

October 26, 2021 7:00:41 pm
Kiara Advani has always been impressive with her style choices. Often seen experimenting with her fashion, the Shershaah actor can easily pull off myriad styles with utmost ease and grace. So it was not surprising that she once again weaved magic in an organza silk lehenga set by ace designer Anita Dongre.
Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the aqua lovestruck lehenga featured intricately embroidered wild flowers, and was styled with a matching strappy choli and nylon dupatta. The best thing about the exquisite creation is that it comes with pockets!
The look was completed with statement earrings, her hair styled in soft waves, filled in eyebrows and understated make-up.
The outfit costs ₹199,000, as per the designer’s website.
She also gave us major fashion goals while promoting her last film. Here are some instances.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
We really like how she opted for a variety of outfits during the promotions. Neat make-up and hairdo are her signature style.
What do you think of her look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-