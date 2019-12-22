Kiara Advani looks lovely in this all-white ensemble; see pics

What do you think of her latest look? (Source: APH Images |Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her latest look? (Source: APH Images |Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kiara Advani is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Good Newwz and she has been impressing us with her looks. The actor was recently spotted at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2019 with designer Manish Malhotra and looked lovely. She was seen in an all-white ensemble. The outfit stood out for its intricate designs and sheer details.

The look was rounded out with pink lipstick and was accessorised with a choker.

Kiara Advani looked pretty in white. (Source: APH Image) Kiara Advani looked pretty in white. (Source: APH Image)

Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra at the event. Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra at the event.

Prior to this, she was spotted looking lovely in a Massimo Dutti pantsuit. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she really pulled off the double-breasted blazer with elan. This was teamed with a crisp white button-down and a black-tie and completed with a pair of flared pants. It was accessorised with golden studded earrings by Viange and black boots by Massimo Dutti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lekha Gupta (@makeupbylekha) on Dec 19, 2019 at 4:14am PST

At the trailer launch, she was seen in a one-sleeved light pink scrunched up short dress. The colour really looked lovely on her. The look was rounded out with a light shade of lipstick and filled-in eyebrows. The look stood out for the elaborate sleeve and was accessorised just with rings.

Kiara Advani turned up all dolled up for the trailer launch of her upcoming film. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani turned up all dolled up for the trailer launch of her upcoming film. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor has been experimenting quite a bit and more often than not, it is working. What do you think of her latest look?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd