Kiara Advani’s ethnic looks have us swooning; check it out here

She knows how to ace any outfit with utmost grace, but what gets our undivided attention is Kiara Advani’s love for ethnics. The actor, whether in a lehenga, a sari or even a simple kurti, knows how to make a statement with her ethnic wardrobe without ever going overboard. From her mirror work lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to the stunning mint green lehenga by Shyamal & Bhumika, take a look at all the times she left us spellbound when she put her best ethnic foot forward.

The actor looks lovely in this white chikankari lehenga that features mirror work. The look was styled with chunky bangles and a matching choker. For makeup, she went for kohl-rimmed eyes with pink lips and a generous amount of highlighter. We like how crisp the dupatta looks, lifting the overall ensemble.

If you are someone who loves their lehengas with a hint of contemporary touch, then this one by Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika is perfect for you. The stunning mirror work blouse was paired with a sky blue coloured lehenga. We like how Kiara complemented it with a miniature bag and nude stilettos.

The actor looks gorgeous in this light peach sari featuring rose gold sequined work by Shehla Khan. The sari, which was styled with a matching strapless blouse with a sweetheart neckline, is perfect for a dinner party or for a wedding reception. Styled with a messy bun, bold red lips and winged eyeliner, her look was pulled together with stone-encrusted statement earrings.

The actor looked no less than a diva in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla mirror work couture creation. The backless blouse, which featured geometric cuts near the waist, was teamed with a sheer beige dupatta and matching lehenga. With her hair styled in soft curls, the look was styled with kohl-rimmed eyes and a bright tangerine lip colour. She went for statement earrings and stone-encrusted heavy bangles.

We love the stunning mint green lehenga from the house of Shyamal & Bhumika which features small floral prints. It was paired with a puffy statement blouse with a sweetheart neckline. Kiara went for a gold choker along with sleek straight hair, brown smokey eyes and hot pink lips to complete the look.

