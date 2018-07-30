Kiara Advani has a quirky take on airport fashion; here’s proof

Kiara Advani spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kiara Advani spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

After walking the ramp for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika at the India Couture Week 2018, Kiara Advani was spotted keeping her style game strong at Mumbai airport.

For her travel attire, the Lust Stories actor chose to take the comfortable route in a quirky black tee, with ‘Let’s not bug each other’, written on it, along with two printed bugs embossed on the top. She teamed it with a pair of black distressed jeans and rounded out her look with black sunnies, a matching bag and nude pumps.

Kiara Advani spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani picked a quirky tee for her travel attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani picked a quirky tee for her travel attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For another of her airport appearances, the actor picked a bright red sweatshirt with ‘Hug Dealer’ printed across the front. The easy piece was worn with a pair of distressed blue denims, and Advani complemented her look with cat-eyed shades and nude pumps.

Kiara Advani stepped out in a red sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani stepped out in a red sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani accessorised her look with cat-eyed shades and nude pumps. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani accessorised her look with cat-eyed shades and nude pumps. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For her walk down the runway for Shyamal and Bhumika, Advani was clad in a seafoam green lehenga set. We love the modern twist the designers had given to her attire, along with sheer sleeves, intricate floral patterns and the plunging neckline of the choli. The ensemble had been teamed up with a statement neckpiece, while the hands and the ears had been kept bare.

Kiara Advani at India Couture week 2018. (Source: Sristi Kumari) Kiara Advani at India Couture week 2018. (Source: Sristi Kumari)

Kiara Advani looked lovely in a seafoam green lehenga. (Source: Sristi Kumari) Kiara Advani looked lovely in a seafoam green lehenga. (Source: Sristi Kumari)

