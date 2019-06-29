Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif and more: Best airport looks of the week (June 23 – June 29)

Every week, Bollywood celebrities impress us with their airport looks, and needless to say, this week was no different. From blingy outfits to stylish casual ensembles, celebrities were seen wearing it all. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs this week.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Advertising

Kareena Kapoor Khan manages to impress with her sartorial choices on most occasions, and her latest look was no different. The Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted at the airport wearing blue jeans teamed with a matching denim jacket and a striped top. Keeping her overall look simple, she paired the attire with white sneakers and sunglasses. Loose hair and a black handbag completed the look.

Kiara Advani

Keeping her look simple yet stylish, the Kabir Singh actor looked pretty in a tangerine ensemble. Kiara Advani skipped make-up and accessorised the look with a pair of sunglasses while keeping her hair tied at the back. A checked handbag completed the look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s latest airport look was simple, yet the actor managed to look classy. Dressed in black jeggings paired with a basic white T-shirt and denim jacket, the Bharat actor nailed casual look. Black sport shoes, a pair of sunglasses and her pretty smile completed the look.

Shah Rukh Khan

Advertising

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently completed 27 years in the Hindi film industry, was spotted keeping it simple in casual wear at the airport recently. The Zero actor opted for black T-shirt and black cargo pants which was teamed with a blue camouflage jacket. A pair of white sneakers and sunglasses completed the look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor, who was recently on a holiday with her husband, was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-black look. Much like her most appearances, the Neerja actor impressed us with her latest look as well. Spotted walking hand-in-hand with Anand Ahuja, she was seen in a black skirt teamed with a black sweatshirt. She added some bling to the look by wearing golden hoops, and rounded it out with white sneakers, sunglasses and hair tied in a messy bun.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s sartorial taste can be defined as subtle and understated. However, one can trust the actor to make statements and how. Recently, she was spotted in a pair of metallic silver pants from the label IRO which was teamed with a basic white T-shirt that balanced all the bling rather well. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was rounded out with a messy hairdo, white sneakers and chandelier earrings.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was recently spotted at the airport rocking casual wear. Dressed in a red crop top paired with white cargo pants, the Baaghi 2 actor nailed the look. Keeping it simple, she teamed the attire with white sneakers and wore sunglasses.

Who do you think looked best?