‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ promotions: Kiara Advani continues to impress with her impeccable style

Over the last couple of years, Kiara Advani has emerged as an undisputed style diva who never fails to experiment with varied silhouettes, prints and colours. From elegant ethnic ensembles to trendy fits — trust the actor to pull off each look with effortless ease. As such, for the promotions of her upcoming release, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kiara is channelling her versatile style and her two recent looks are proof of the same.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Taking the denim on denim trend to the next level, the actor wore a chic co-ord set from S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil. It consisted of a corset-style front-zip top with a pair of matching flared trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Keeping it minimal yet elegant, she accessorised it with just a pair of white hoops. Leaving her hair open in soft curls, she added the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Giving the classic Indian sari a contemporary twist, Kiara wore an embellished sari by designer Amrita Thakur, and paired it with a matching corset blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In keeping with the ethnic appeal of the look, she teamed the sari with heavy stone-studded jhumkas. Ditching other accessories, the actor rounded off the look with smokey eyeshadow, kohled eyes, a hint of blush and glossy lip colour.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!