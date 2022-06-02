‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ promotions: Kiara Advani sets summer style goals

Kiara Advani’s style is always on point. From ethnic ensembles to chic contemporary looks, the actor keeps it versatile and doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her sartorial picks. And now, after impressing us with her fashion choices for the promotions of her last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she is all set for her upcoming film, Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Kickstarting the promotions with co-star Varun Dhawan, Kiara took the glamour quotient several notches higher as she stepped out in the perfect summer look.

She was seen wearing a periwinkle overlay set by Rishi and Vibhuti that consisted of a halter-neck bralette and a pair of flared pants with multicoloured floral motifs. It was teamed with a sheer blue shrug.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accessorised with blue drop earrings that perfectly complemented the vibrant look. Letting her wavy hair down, she added to the glam with subtle eyeshadow, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Earlier, for the trailer launch of the film, Kiara had slipped into a sustainable flamingo paradise lehenga set by designer Anita Dongre. The lehenga featured a colourful array of wild plants and flamingoes printed on sustainable fabric, and was embellished with subtle embroidery.

It was teamed with a printed strappy blue blouse and a matching dupatta.

