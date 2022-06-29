Kiara Advani is a sight to behold in latest looks; check them out

Of late, Kiara Advani has been on a (fashionable) roll! The actor, busy promoting her next release, Jugjugg Jeeyo, has also been experimenting with her style, and we are absolutely loving it.

From contemporary designs with a traditional twist to ethnic outfits, Kiara has definitely amped up her fashion game — but always ensures to keep it elegant. As such, it is no surprise that the actor, yet again, showcased her versatile style as she was seen in different outfits.

Recently, Kiara opted for an off-shoulder midi dress that featured a corset-like bodice and a sweetheart neckline. The dress accentuated Kiara’s frame and screamed elegance. Adding a hint of bling, Kiara completed the look with a pair of metallic golden heels.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in an ivory co-ord set that comprised a bralette, dhoti pants, and a matching long jacket. We like how she accessorised it with a simple white and green pearl necklace.

Kiara looked equally breathtaking in a printed blue bralette styled with flared floral print pants and a sheer shrug. Once again, Kiara completed the look with nude makeup, softly blow-dried hair and a pair of blue tassle earrings.

Earlier, for the trailer launch of the film, the actor wore a flamingo paradise lehenga set by designer Anita Dongre that featured a colourful array of wild plants and flamingoes printed on the outfit and was embellished with detailed embroidery.

