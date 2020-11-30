It is the season of bling: Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani show us how to do it right

What do you think of their looks? (Source: Mohit Rai, Kiara Advani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

If there has been an enduring trend since last year, or perhaps even before that, it is bling. Whatever be the year or season, it keeps making a comeback. It has been no different this time as two actors were seen giving in to the trend once again.

First, it was Janvhi Kapoor, who was seen in a chic shift dress from Akanksha Gajria. Styled by Mohit Rai, the outfit was adorned with horizontally placed mirrors. The look was kept understated sans any accessories, letting the outfit do all the talking. It was completed with lots of mascara and a blush shade of lipstick.

Here are the pictures.

Kiara Advani too jumped on the bandwagon and was seen in a classic sequin sari from Manish Malhotra. The golden sari was draped to perfection and teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was completed with hair styled in soft waves and a hint of glitter on her cheeks.

In the past, this particular sari from the designer, albeit in different colours, has been donned by several celebrities. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karisma Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the sari has been seen on almost all of them. The trend has extended this year too, and was a hit during Diwali. And now we are convinced that the sequin sari trend is here to stay.

What do you think of their looks?

