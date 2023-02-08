scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
From Alaya F to Janhvi Kapoor: B-Town celebs who effortlessly aced the corset trend

Let us know which look you liked the best!

Bollywood fashionCorsets have become ubquitous in fashion and have less fitted silhouettes and edgier cuts. (Source: Alaya F, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

Corsets, once considered anti-feminist, have today become ubiquitous in the world of fashion. With less-fitted silhouettes and edgier cuts, corsets have become one of the easiest and fuss-free ways to make a style statement. So, it is not surprising to see many Bollywood fashionistas obsessing and experimenting with corsets, and also giving them a refreshing twist while at it. Whether with cigarette pants, skirts, or lehengas, corsets can be teamed with absolutely any garment to stand out from the crowd.

So, if you are also looking for ideas to make a cutting-edge statement with corsets, here are some actors who gave us fashion goals in the attire. Let us know whose look you liked the most.

Janhvi Kapoor

 

The diva gave boss lady vibes in her head-to-toe monochrome look, as she sported a black corset with a blazer and pants. For makeup, she went for brown lips, matching eye shadow, and heavy mascara. She completed the look with minimal accessories, including multiple rings and golden earrings. Softly blow-dried hair added the finishing touhes.

Ananya Panday

 

The Liger actor looked sassy and chic in a denim corset with tie-ups styled with wide-legged pants with front pockets. She accompanied the look with white heeled boots, and kept her makeup subtle with earthy tones.

ALSO READ |Corsets, tiaras and more: All the standout trends from Met Gala this year

Tara Sutaria

 

The star has time and again impressed us with her impeccable fashion sense. This time she stole the show in a red corset with a matching mini skirt and pointed-toe heels. As for accessories, she went for silver jewellery including tassel earrings, a ring and a bracelet. Nude makeup and hair styled in a natural blowout completed the look.

Kiara Advani

 

The Shershaah actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a denim corset with black detailing and faux leather pants. She accessorised her look with a handbag and block heels. She went for glossy makeup and styled her hair in waves.

ALSO READ |Bizarre fashion: Korean brand experiments with hair to make coats and corsets

Alaya F

 

The fashionista wore a metallic corset-bodice styled flared dress with a plunging neckline and a black belt. She teamed the look with silver heels, styled her hair in waves and went for subtle makeup. In all, the whole look was absolutely stunning.

Shanaya Kapoor

 

The star kid donned a ravishing white full-sleeve corset-bodice style bodycon dress with draw strings, which gave it a ruched look. She styled the outfit with white strappy heels and hoop earrings.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 20:00 IST
