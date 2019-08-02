Take cues from Kiara Advani on how to perfectly style your fanny pack

Toggle Menu
The Kabir Singh actor, who opted for a white satin co-ord set, added an element of bling to her look with the bag.

kiara advani birthday
Kiara Advani, who turned 27 years old on July 31, threw a birthday bash which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. (Photo: APH Images)

Fanny packs are a huge trend these days, and many celebrities can be seen wearing them at the airport or even at events. But actor Kiara Advani took the trend to the next level when she matched her white birthday outfit with a similar Chanel belt bag from its Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.

Advani, who opted for a white satin co-ord set with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels, added an element of bling to her look with the bag. The Kabir Singh actor left her long tresses open and opted for blushed cheeks and matte pink lips to complete her chic look.

Check her entire look here.

kiara advani birthday
Kiara Advani looked lovely in a white co-ord set. (Photo: APH Images)
shahid kapoor at kiara advani birthday
The birthday bash was attended by her Kabir Singh co-star, Shahid Kapoor. (Photo: APH Images)
sidharth malhotra at kiara advani birthday
Sidharth Malhotra kept in cool in casual wear at the birthday bash. (Photo: APH Images)
athiya shetty at kiara advani birthday
Athiya Shetty dropped in to wish Kiara Advani. (Photo: APH Images)
karan johar at kiara advani birthday
Karan Johar marked his presence at Kiara Advani’s bash. (Photo: APH Images)

Advani, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, often impresses us with her simple yet chic sartorial choices. She had recently turned showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal at the 12th edition of the India Couture Week, which began July 22.

She looked lovely in the shimmery red lehenga set which was symbolic of the human and plant anatomy that the designer opted for in his new collection. Titled Lumen, the collection draws inspiration from organic structures of the human body that exchanged invisible energy through an overlay of framework, fluidity and form.

Kiara Advani looked like a bride in a red hot lehenga. (Source: APH Images)

The framework of the garment was created with layers of recycled polymer understructures, while the fluidity came through the illusionary movement of textiles that created forms that came to life through the intricate motifs and embroideries.

The one-of-a-kind piece inspired by natural forms and foliage, comprised of a lehenga with sculpted Edwardian bustles, and a plunging neckline blouse. Notably, the lehenga is the first signature bridal piece from Aggarwal.

