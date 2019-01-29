Kiara Advani gives lessons on how to style a pantsuit effortlessly

Kiara Advani may not have many movies to her credit, as yet, but the actor sure does have a lot of fans – thanks to her amazing sartorial choices. Recently, the Lust Stories actor was seen in a pantsuit and we think she looked chic in the outfit quite effortlessly.

Advani was seen wearing a marsala coloured pantsuit from the label Madison that she accessorised with a pair of simple earrings, a three-layered neckpiece and a pair of golden pointed heels. Hair parted in the middle and left loose and a neutral makeup palette rounded out the actor’s look well.

Quite a lot of celebrities have been seen donning pantsuits of late. During the promotions of the movie Uri, Yami Gautam was spotted turning heads at a media event in a maroon pantsuit from Lavish Alice’s collection.

The actor kept her look simple and accessorised her outfit with a pair of nude heels and a statement ring. Styled by Mohit Rai, we think the actor’s look makes for a perfect blend of winter wear and work wear. Winged eyeliner and a nude palette of make-up rounded out her look well.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor was also seen looking chic and trendy in a blue pantsuit. Pairing the ensemble with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps, we think she managed to pull off the look rather well. Hair styled in loose curls and a neutral palette went well with the look.

