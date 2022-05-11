Kiara Advani wins the style game as she pulls out all the stops for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ promotions

A perfect balance of subtle and glamour with a hint of oomph, Kiara Advani’s style choices are the ones to look out for. From safe ethnic ‘fits to experimental sartorial picks — the actor’s choices have evolved over the last few months, and how! As such, when she stepped out to promote her upcoming release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, we couldn’t help but admire her refreshingly glam avatar.

Perfect for the scorching summer season, she recently draped a floral sari by designer Varun Bahl. The easy-breezy sari was paired with a matching strappy blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accessorised the look with pastel blue jhumkis and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Keeping it bright and beautiful, the actor was also seen in a strapless yellow midi dress that featured a thigh-high slit and a matching fabric belt cinched at the waist. A pair of nude heels and hoop earrings rounded off this minimal look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara has been loving sequins lately and her recent outfit choices are proof! Looking stunning as ever, she wore a gorgeous red sequinned mini dress and styled it with a bright red blazer. Leaving her hair down, she styled it with a pair of red embellished heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In this look, the 29-year-old slipped into a metallic co-ord set consisting of a one-shoulder crop top and a skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. Leaving her hair down in loose curls, the actor ditched all accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!