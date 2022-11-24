Kiara Advani is raising the bar of fashion with her latest latex look; see pics

Kiara Advani is quite adept at changing her looks — from her red carpet appearances to her on-screen sartorial choices, the actor surely knows how to keep it interesting and eclectic.

Kiara is often also seen wearing traditional Indian outfits, like saris and lehengas, and also Western ensembles that she carries off with aplomb. Recently, the 30-year-old — who is not afraid to experiment with fashion — brought out her glamorous side on social media, when she dropped some temperature-raising photos on Instagram.

The ‘Shershaah‘ star, who is rumoured to be dating actor Sidharth Malhotra, rocked a pair of black latex pants and set many fashion goals. As part of an indoor photoshoot, Kiara paired the pants with a corset top with denim details at the centre and on the back; it also comprised a chain and thin shoulder straps. The denim patchwork was sewn on a black cloth that had cut-out details on the side.

While the pants accentuated the actor’s svelte figure, the top featured a plunging neckline that made her look super stylish. Kiara left her hair loose, and styled it in wavy, tousled curls that added a lot of volume to her manes.

For accessories, she chose to wear a pair of understated earrings and some bracelets. She rounded off the look with a pair of matching high heels and a small black leather Versace bag with a golden chain. In the caption, Kiara wrote, “Got me a Versace La Medusa”, referring to the handbag.

For makeup, the ‘Govinda Naam Mera‘ actor kept the base subtle with dewy and generous strokes of highlighter and contouring that accentuated her cheekbones. Dark eyebrows with brown eyeshadow and a lot of mascara rounded off the look. The actor chose a nude shade of lipstick.

Besides Kiara, many celebrities around the world have chosen latex looks lately, and among them has been reality TV star, entrepreneur, and lawyer-in-making Kim Kardashian — and the rest of her family — who chose to wear a grey latex dress (a fabric she has truly made her own) with a mermaid hem and a thigh-high slit to the premiere of her show ‘The Kardashians‘ in Los Angeles earlier this year.

What do you think of Kiara’s look?

