Kiara Advani is a stunner in this black evening gown with a risque slit; see pics

Kiara Advani is taking many risks when it comes to her fashion lately, and the good thing is, all of her risks are paying off. The actor, who has aced many looks in the past, is effortless when it comes to strutting around in heels and latex pants — almost as effortless as walking in a sari or carrying a heavy lehenga and managing to look like the most resplendent person in the room.

In her recent look, Kiara made a head-turning statement in a floor-length black gown that was perfect for an evening gala. The 30-year-old — rumoured to be dating her ‘Shershaah‘ co-star Sidharth Malhotra — attended an award function in Mumbai, during which she wore the striking Gauri & Nainika number.

Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara’s outfit featured a long train, an asymmetrical hemline with ruffles and a rather-daring thigh-high slit that elevated her overall look and flaunted the actor’s supremely-fit figure. The gown featured a strappy low back and halter neck that made her shoulder pop out.

For accessories, Kiara went for the bling, opting to wear a blinding diamond necklace from jewellery brand Vandals with a huge sapphire pendant that looked marvellous on her. It went perfectly well with her gown that featured a plunging, midriff-baring neckline.

The actor rounded off the look with pointy-toe Christian Louboutin heels.

For makeup, she went for a lot of contouring, high cheekbones, a dash of highlighter, dewy face and a well-defined jawline. We love the fact that instead of pairing her black outfit with dramatic red lips, Kiara went for a nude shade of lipstick.

This look gets a big thumbs up from us. Check out some of the actor’s previous black-gown looks.

