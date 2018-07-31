Kiara Advani dazzles in a golden Hervé Léger dress at her birthday party

Donning a body-hugging gold Hervé Léger dress, Kiara Advani looked gorgeous. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express) Donning a body-hugging gold Hervé Léger dress, Kiara Advani looked gorgeous. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

Lust Stories’ actor Kiara Advani, who recently walked the ramp at the India Couture Week 2018 for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika, celebrated her birthday by hosting a huge bash for her friends. Donning a body-hugging gold Hervé Léger dress, Advani looked gorgeous. It was teamed with matching bracelets and ankle-strap Louboutins.

The actor pulled off the shimmery outfit with elan and we love the hint of sparkle on her cheeks. Posing happily for the shutters, the actor looked lovely. The party was attended by Sidharth Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Dino Morea among others.

At the India Couture Week 2018, Advani looked like a modern-day bride in a seafoam green lehenga. The lehenga worn by Advani was a nice departure from the traditional lehengas. The sheer sleeves and the intricate floral designs on the choli worked rather well as the lehenga. The ensemble was teamed up with a statement neckpiece.

The actor also flaunted some quirky sartorial style. Recently, she was clicked in a comfortable black tee, with ‘Let’s not bug each other’, written on it. There were also two printed bugs embossed on the top. In another airport appearance, the actor was spotted wearing a bright red sweatshirt with ‘Hug Dealer’ printed across the front.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

