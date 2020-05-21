Kiara Advani’s bag collection is every girl’s dream

Which one do you like best? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Which one do you like best? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Last year, Kiara Advani saw some of her biggest releases — Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. But it is not only her movies, the young starlet’s fashion, especially her collection of designer handbags, is equally impressive. Whether it is a potli teamed with a lehenga set or a mix of belt bags for her holidays, she has it all. So we decided to scroll through her Instagram posts, and put together some pictures (read: bags) that caught our attention.

Take a look below:

No doubt the actor is a Dior fan as we have seen her repeat her black leather Dior saddle bag multiple times. She is seen it carrying it as a belt bag as well as a crossbody sling bag.

Her shoulder bags are no less fancy, its either Givenchy or old favourite Dior tote bag.

She was seen with a Louis Vuitton Palm Springs backpack mini on a safari trip in Africa’s wild jungles.

Kiara took the trend to the next level when she matched her white birthday outfit with a similar Chanel belt bag from its Autumn/Winter 2019 collection. The bag added an element of bling to her white satin co-ord set which was teamed with nude heels. The actor left her long tresses open and opted for blushed cheeks and matte pink lips to complete her chic look.

Kiara Advani celebrated her 27th birthday on July 31, 2019. (Photo: APH Images) Kiara Advani celebrated her 27th birthday on July 31, 2019. (Photo: APH Images)

When it comes to ethnic wear, potlis are a constant — with both, saris and lehengas.

But our favourite is her white belt bag that she wore with a pretty floral mini dress on one of her holidays.

Which one do you like best?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd