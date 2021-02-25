Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit steal the show in Manish Malhotra designs; see pics

What do you think of their looks? (Source: Manish Malhotra, Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The craze for Manish Malhotra’s sequin sari refuses to die down. After an unending list of celebs — from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Radhika Madan and Mouni Roy — it is now Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani who was spotted wearing the same.

Kiara was seen in a sage green sequin sari by the designer. The only thing different about her sari was the ruffles detail, which has not been seen earlier. The sari was teamed with a matching off-shoulder blouse.

The look was kept understated, accessorising it with dainty earrings.

It must be noted a similar sari was also donned by both Mrunal Thakur and Bhumi Pednekar in the past. Styled by Priyankka Castelinno, Mrunal was spotted in the green sequin sari for the shoot of a magazine. Her look was completed with a maangtikka and kadas with uncut stones.

Bhumi, on the other hand, was seen wearing this sari in January. She paired it with a strapless golden blouse, much like Kiara. Keeping the look simple, it was completed with smokey eyes and a lot of bronzer.

Moving away from the bling, there were other celebrities as well who were seen in the designer’s creations. One of them being Madhuri Dixit.

The actor looked absolutely breathtaking in a black kurta teamed with sharara pants and a matching dupatta. The intricate design worked really well and the actor, styled by Ami Patel, looked no less than royalty.

The look was accessorised with statement earrings and completed with hair tied up in a bun.

