Khushi Kapoor shares her ‘no-makeup’ routine on TikTok; check it out here

Often spotted with sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi is equally well-known for her fashion and make-up game. So when one of the most well-known siblings in tinsel town took to TikTok and uploaded a fun video of herself applying makeup, we had to check it out. The look requires five products and is super easy to recreate. If you are preparing for that last-minute work meeting (from home), Khushi’s makeup routine will certainly come to your rescue. Check out the video below:

Steps

*Every makeup look requires your skin to be thoroughly moisturised. That’s because if your skin is not at its best, your makeup won’t look great either.

*After you’ve ensure that your skin is moisturised, focus on your base. Here’s an in-depth guide that will help you get that flawless base. If you do not want to apply a foundation, you can opt for a BB cream.

*Now it is time to even out the skin tone by covering those blemishes and spot concealing acne scars. Set it with a compact or setting powder so that your makeup does not budge.

*Next, add some colour to your face by bronzing up your cheeks. Place the bronzer on parts of your face where the sun falls directly. Then smile, and focus the blush on the apple of your cheeks to get rosy cheeks.

*Curl your lashes and go for a generous dose of mascara. After all, there’s nothing like fluttery eyelashes! Apply a highlighter on highest points of your face (the bridge of your nose and under your brow bone).

*Apply a cool-toned nude brown lip colour or a nude pink option.

Are you going to try Khushi Kapoor’s makeup look?

